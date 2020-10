People out whale watching on the Monterey Bay last weekend witnessed a stunning sight: three humpback whales breaching within a matter of seconds of each other.

The Princess Monterey Whale Watching tour company said the "very rare triple breach" was seen Saturday afternoon from the deck of The Atlantis Monterey.

Capt. Brent "Duke" Williamson, who has spent about 45 years on the bay, has never seen a breach like that, according to the tour company.