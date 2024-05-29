Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage

Asian American duo helps launch ‘unapologetic' sneaker line

By NBC Bay Area staff

What do you do when a company tells you your culture doesn’t lead, it follows? A pair of entrepreneurs helped launch a company that bucks the purported trend.

Sneakerheads Adam King, a Taiwanese American, and Sam Hyun, a Korean American, are two of the co-founders of 1587 Sneakers, the first sneaker brand in the U.S. owned, designed and inspired by Asian American culture.

The company's mission: Empowering Asian Americans to be unapologetically themselves.

Mike Inouye has the full story in the video above.

