Documentary offers new perspective on Japanese-American internment camps

A new documentary is looking to shine a light on Japanese-Americans who were placed in internment camps by the U.S. government during World War II.

Despite a ban on cameras inside the camps, the documentary "Snapshots of Confinement" gives us a clearer image of everyday life behind the barbed wire.

South Bay native Diana Tsuchida directed the film after hearing stories from her dad, who was incarcerated as a child along with 120,000 other Japanese Americans.

For more, visit the documentary website and watch Mike Inouye's report in the video above.