‘I was born Franco Roman Valenzuela:' Warriors hype man wants to find biological father

He's the voice Golden State Warriors fans know at home games, but this is a story about hype man Franco Finn many don't know. The San Francisco native is on a journey to find his biological father.

"People see the energy guy, always in front of thousands of people, always getting people juiced up, but there's a son," Finn said.

A son who cares for his paralyzed mother at their San Francisco home, and a son who has a lot of questions.

"A lot of people don't realize I was born Franco Roman Valenzuela," Finn said.

In high school, he changed his name. Franco Finn became his legally adopted name after his stepdad, an Irish man, legally adopted him.

"His name is Zoilo Valenzuela," Finn said. "I haven't seen my biological father in almost 40 years."

Finn said his father wasn't around much. But when he was, his dad made decisions that helped shape Finn into the person and performer he is today.

Finn also remembers the last day he saw his father as a young teenager.

"I remember that goodbye, which is right in front of this house. He dropped me off for the very last time," Finn said. "He had a box, which I don't know where it is. It's somewhere. And he basically said this is all that you have left of your life before...I saw some photos and some other things, and then I said maybe I'll keep it for another day. And then that's it."

The search for his biological father doesn't happen without the blessing of his mother, Alice. She was a doctor in the Philippines. A single mother before marrying, Alice suffered a stroke 25 years ago and is also a cancer and COVID survivor.

And what if the search doesn't lead to Finn finding his father?

"There'll be a kind of question mark, gray area," Finn said. "I'll still move forward...If I don't get a chance to learn that part, it's not gonna hurt me. But I think it will unlock a lot of things and make sense a lot of things like that's why and that's what I'm looking for."