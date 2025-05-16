Historic moment for Pacific Islanders in San Francisco

San Francisco will officially recognize its 11th cultural district, the Pacific Islander Cultural District, on Saturday.

Organizers are planning a big event to honor its culture and community.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gaynor Ann Siataga came up with the idea three year ago. Her vision is now a reality. The Pacific Islander Cultural District covers parts of Visitacion Valley and Execlesior. Despite a declining Pacific Islander population in California and San Francisco, Siataga said the new district is restoring hope.

"Just knowing that the city is acknowledging them and that we are recognized as a people, the momentum. I could see a lot of change within a lot of our folks," she said.

Part of the change people will see are street signs. Nearly a dozen signs marking Pacific Islander Cultural District are now up in the area.

In 2017, Siataga founded "SALT: Pacific Islander Association Resource Hut" -- a place advocating and bringing visibility to a community that hasn't always been seen.

"What I've realized is that visibility for many of our people has also been a part at what is depriving them from getting to their highest potentials," she said

Siataga said she's gotten calls from not just the city and state, but from around the world – people sending their blessings and praise for making this happen.

"We have 31 nations that make up the Pacific. We call it the Vasa," she said. "This is just the beginning, and this will open more doors for our people and our future."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Pacific Islander Cultural District Inaugural Celebration is Saturday, May 17. It's open to the public. There will be a procession and celebration at Visitacion Valley Middle School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.