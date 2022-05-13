Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage

AAPI Heritage Month

Love for Violin Unites Korean American and Holocaust Survivor

By Joe Rosato Jr.

Rebecca Jackson-Picht

Rebecca Jackson-Picht urged the bow across her violin strings, emitting a cascade of tones veering from mournful moans to bursts of staccato chaos -- a tune she commissioned in homage to her late violin teacher, David Arben. 

The composition titled Hope, stands as a fitting musical synopsis of Arben's life, a Polish Jew who survived numerous Nazi concentration camps -- which claimed the lives of his entire family --- and took comfort in his violin during a long career in U.S. orchestras. 

For Korean American Jackson-Picht, music and friendship wove a cross-cultural connection to Arben, devoting much of her recent years to a one-woman performance paying homage to her musical mentor who died in 2017. 

"It’s such a great example of how music is a bridge across cultures," Jackson-Picht said in the practice room of her San Jose home. "It connects humanity in a way I don’t think anything else does." 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jackson-Picht grew up in Santa Cruz -- her first musical memories were of listening to her Korean grandmother singing Korean folk songs. She wasn't yet 5-years-old when she started violin lessons - her memories don't include a time when the violin wasn't part of her life. 

Picht plays a piece titled Hope, which she commissioned in tribute to her late mentor David Arben.

She first encountered Arben at a music camp where she was struck by his rapt dedication to helping aspiring musicians. After the camp she sent a thank you card to Arben's home in Philadelphia, where he spent 34 years as a member of the Philadelphia Orchestra. The letter touched-off a friendship. 

Local

SFO 2 hours ago

Network Issues at SFO Cause Delays, Cancellations With 3 Airlines

San Francisco 3 hours ago

San Francisco Fire: 5 Rescued, 2 in Critical Condition

"If you’re fortunate, someone will come into your life and have a profound impact," Jackson-Picht said. "For me that person was definitely David Arben." 

When Jackson-Picht attended the Juilliard School of music in New York, she frequently took a Greyhound Bus to Philadelphia to study with Arben. The lessons lasted hours, followed by long strolls and meals around Philly. That's where Arben's life-story began to unfurl; the painful details of his time in concentration camps -- how he'd narrowly avoided death when a guard plucked him last-minute from a group of camp prisoners chosen for execution - because he'd seen the boy play violin and declared a need for his virtuosity. 

"He attributes the violin and the love of his family saving his life," Jackson-Picht said. 

The friendship endured after she returned to California and began performing professionally with organizations like the San Francisco Ballet. Fifteen years ago, when Jackson-Picht organized the Music In May chamber music festival in her hometown of Santa Cruz, she honored Arben with a newly commissioned piece by Polina Nazaykinskaya called Haim

Rebecca Jackson-Picht sits with posters and a photo of her late musical mentor David Arben. 

During one of the performances, a pianist suggested Jackson-Picht document Arben's story, which inspired her and her father John Jackson to write the biography Arben; David Arben's Life of Miracles and Successes. It came out two years after Arben's death at the age of 89. 

But Jackson-Picht's devotion to her mentor didn't end there. She created a one-woman performance to share Arben's story through solo violin playing, storytelling and visual projections. 

"We took that program into schools, community centers, churches, synagogues -- basically anywhere they would have us," she said, "so we could share the life of David Arben." 

From her practice room, flanked by a poster from one of Arben's orchestral performances, Jackson-Picht plunged her bow into a deep musical exorcism of Hope, another Nazaykinskaya piece she commissioned for Arben. The title takes its title from one of Arben's many sayings; "music is hope, music is peace." 

Just as the violin became young Arben's family following the death of his entire family in the Holocaust, Jackson-Picht became part of his familial constellation in his later years. It's a friendship that stretched across cultural lines in the grand tradition of the great melting pot.  

"He’s such an extraordinary individual I don’t want to just reap the benefits of his life and story teaching me, inspiring me," Jackson Picht said. "I want to share that with other people." 

This article tagged under:

AAPI Heritage MonthSan JoseSanta CruzJoe Rosato Jr.stories by joe rosato jr
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us