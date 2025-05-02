The popular San Francisco Chinatown night market on Grant Avenue will return, starting Friday, May 9.

Organizers put on nine successful markets last year, and this year it's expanding more.

BeChinatown's Myron Lee and Lily Lo are gearing up for six night markets this year, between May and October, on the second Friday of each month.

"I never thought so many young people, especially people who have been working at home, would come," Lo said. "It's been very successful. I'm very proud of it."

Organizers said businesses made between four or five figures each month at each market. Surrounding businesses also cashed in by staying open later.

Forty food vendors will fill five blocks on Grant Avenue between California and Pacific. A new addition this year: a stage on Grant Avenue with live AANHPI bands. Two blocks on Waverly Place will feature games, arts and crafts.

Manny Yekutiel, executive director of Civic Joy Fund, has pushed to bring crowds back to downtown.

"The Chinatown night market was our first foray into making San Francisco the night market city ... and because it was so successful bringing over 10,000 people to Chinatown once a month, Civic Joy Fund has expanded the night market program to include 10 night markets around San Francisco," he said.

Vendors interested in the Chinatown night market need to apply. It is first come, first served.

"Our preference is local Chinatown businesses, but we also want Asian American owned, AANHPI businesses in San Francisco to feel free to apply," Lee said.

The first of six night markets is Friday, May 9, and every second Friday of the month through October. It will be from 5 to 9 p.m.

Vendors do have to pay a fee to participate. To apply, go to www.bechinatown.weebly.com or go the nonprofit's Instagram: BeChinatownSF.