Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage

AAPI Heritage Month

‘It's Bigger than Music': Singer & Songwriter Thuy Visits High School to Inspire Young Students

By Audrey Asistio, Christine Ni and Alex Bozovic

Music can be a personal sanctuary for many. For singer and songwriter Thuy, music has given her self-confidence and the ability to also be vulnerable.

The 31-year-old Newark native is re-writing her own journey, finding her voice and doesn’t care what others have to say about it.

NBC Bay Area's Audrey Asistio caught up with her when she visited her alma mater, Newark Memorial High School to meet up with some special fans.

AAPI Heritage Month
