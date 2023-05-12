Watch: Community Leaders Discuss Importance of AAPI Voices, Culture, and the Next Generation

Executive Director of the Japanese Community Youth Council Jon Osaki sits down with Gia Vang to talk about the importance of connecting to one’s culture.

“I think that culture, and heritage, and history are so critical to everybody understanding who they are as a person.”

NBC Bay Area’s Audrey Asistio talks with Al Perez, President of the Filipino American Arts Exposition about Filipino heritage.

“Our Filipino history is not really taught in schools. So, it’s one way for us to share our traditions, our history to the next generation.”