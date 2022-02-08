Beauty Bar Owner in East Bay Aimed High, Worked Hard and Succeeded

It’s safe to say that being a boss has always been in business owner Crystal Franklin's blood.

The owner of Paparazzi Beauty Bar, a one-stop shop for high-end wigs and personalized beauty services, has been in business for 14 years and recently opened a new shop in East Oakland.

"It was entrepreneurship first," Franklin said. "It was working for myself making my own goals and standards being able to do it all myself."

But the road for Franklin to get where she is today, particularly as a business owner of color, hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

