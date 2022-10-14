Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

15-Year-Old SF Native Signs With the San Jose Earthquakes

The San Jose Earthquakes recently signing a 15-year-old rising star from San Francisco to a pro contract.

Cruz Medina, a product of the Quakes Academy, signed a Homegrown Player contract with San Jose through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027, according to the Earthquakes website.

Medina, a midfielder, signed in June at 15 years, 252 days old, making him the third youngest player in Earthquakes history and 15th youngest in Major League Soccer history, the team said.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

