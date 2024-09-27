49ers to celebrate Hispanic heritage at Sunday's game

The San Francisco 49ers are once again celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Sunday, recognizing a community that makes up a huge part of the team’s fan base and a quarter of the Bay Area’s population.
The team's annual Hispanic Heritage game commemorates the history of the Hispanic communities around the globe, their cultures and contributions to America.
The game-day events continue at Levi's Stadium this weekend against the New England Patriots.
More in the video above.
