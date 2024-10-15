49ers' Fred Warner celebrates his Hispanic heritage

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is one of the best players in the NFL, and he's often said he takes pride in the hard work and preparation it took to reach this level, but the field isn't the only place Warner is looking to send a message.

Fans may have noticed that on the back of Warner's helmet, the flag of Mexico or the flag of Panama is displayed.

"It's important to me," Warner said. "It's important to a lot of guys to be able to represent their culture. My mother being Mexican. I’ve also worn the Panamanian flag for my father who's from Panama. It's an important part of me. It's something that I want everybody else to see."

Most of the world calls him Fred, but his family knows him as Federico.

"My first name is Federico," Warner said. "Federico Anthony Warner is the name I was given from my father, Federico Ernesto Warner. That is who I am. I go by Fred. It's easier to say for a lot of people."

On the field, Warner is a fierce competitor. Off of it, he's a cultural ambassador.

"In the world that we live in, there’s a lot of diversity everywhere you go, and I’m a living product of that," he said. "I’m proud of every single part of me."