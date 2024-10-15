Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

celebrating hispanic heritage

49ers' Fred Warner celebrates his Hispanic heritage

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is one of the best players in the NFL, and he's often said he takes pride in the hard work and preparation it took to reach this level, but the field isn't the only place Warner is looking to send a message.

Fans may have noticed that on the back of Warner's helmet, the flag of Mexico or the flag of Panama is displayed.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"It's important to me," Warner said. "It's important to a lot of guys to be able to represent their culture. My mother being Mexican. I’ve also worn the Panamanian flag for my father who's from Panama. It's an important part of me. It's something that I want everybody else to see."

Most of the world calls him Fred, but his family knows him as Federico.

"My first name is Federico," Warner said. "Federico Anthony Warner is the name I was given from my father, Federico Ernesto Warner. That is who I am. I go by Fred. It's easier to say for a lot of people."

On the field, Warner is a fierce competitor. Off of it, he's a cultural ambassador.

"In the world that we live in, there’s a lot of diversity everywhere you go, and I’m a living product of that," he said. "I’m proud of every single part of me."

comunidad del valle Oct 13

EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner, on Comunidad Del Valle (part 1)

comunidad del valle Oct 13

EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner, on Comunidad Del Valle (part 2)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

celebrating hispanic heritageHispanic Heritage MonthFred Warner
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us