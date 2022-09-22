Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

celebrating hispanic heritage

UC Berkeley Grad Pens Memoir About His Journey From El Salvador to the US

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are 62 million Hispanics or Latinos in the United States, 15 million of whom live in California and are part of the biggest racial or ethnic group in the state.

While there are more Latinos who were born here than immigrated here, the immigrant experience runs deep.

One local example is the story of a UC Berkeley graduate who came to the U.S. from El Salvador to join his parents on his own at the tender age of 9. He wrote a memoir about his journey.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

celebrating hispanic heritageauthorEl SalvadorUC Berkeley graduate
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us