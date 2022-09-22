UC Berkeley Grad Pens Memoir About His Journey From El Salvador to the US

There are 62 million Hispanics or Latinos in the United States, 15 million of whom live in California and are part of the biggest racial or ethnic group in the state.

While there are more Latinos who were born here than immigrated here, the immigrant experience runs deep.

One local example is the story of a UC Berkeley graduate who came to the U.S. from El Salvador to join his parents on his own at the tender age of 9. He wrote a memoir about his journey.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.