Amanda Nguyen reflects on life in ‘Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope'

By Gia Vang and Christine Ni

She is a rape survivor, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and now astronaut.

Amanda Nguyen will be part of a historic all-female crew expected to lift off to space this spring. Journalist Gayle King and singer Katy Perry will also be onboard.

Nguyen fought on a global stage, passing the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights in both Congress and the United Nations.

Her inspiring story is coming out in a new memoir, "Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope," set to be released Tuesday.

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang recently caught up with Nguyen. Watch her report in the video player above.

