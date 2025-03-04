Amanda Nguyen reflects on life in ‘Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope'

She is a rape survivor, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and now astronaut.
Amanda Nguyen will be part of a historic all-female crew expected to lift off to space this spring. Journalist Gayle King and singer Katy Perry will also be onboard.
Nguyen fought on a global stage, passing the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights in both Congress and the United Nations.
Her inspiring story is coming out in a new memoir, "Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope," set to be released Tuesday.
