One on one with San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins sat down with NBC Bay Area to talk about her role in the city's history.
San Francisco’s chief prosecutor not only is writing "her story" in the city’s history, but she's also playing a pivotal role in the revival of the city.
Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the interview above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.