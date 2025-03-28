Women's History

One on one with San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins sat down with NBC Bay Area to talk about her role in the city's history.

San Francisco’s chief prosecutor not only is writing "her story" in the city’s history, but she's also playing a pivotal role in the revival of the city.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the interview above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Women's HistorySan Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us