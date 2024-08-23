clear the shelters

Is it ok to let your dog sleep on your bed? Yes, but be careful of this potential pitfall

Dogs love beds, but is it a good idea to share it with them?

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Any dog owner knows their pup loves hopping up onto the bed, but is it ok to let them do so?

Expert dog trainer Tom Davis says it is ok to let your dog sleep on the bed, but there is a potential problem that owners need to make sure to avoid.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"My answer is, it doesn't really matter as long as you can get your dog off (the bed) when they are older," Davis told NBC Local.

Dogs who become accustomed to sleeping on the bed as puppies will want to do the same when they are fully grown, which could be as big as 100 pounds or more.

"Making sure that you can (say) 'get off,' or 'down,' and that your dog will actually do that so that you don't have a fight when they are 100-plus pounds," Davis added.

clear the shelters Aug 15

2-time Super Bowl champ George Karlaftis' dog, Ralph, ‘is family'

clear the shelters Aug 8

Thinking of adopting a dog? Here's some advice from an animal communicator on what to consider

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

clear the shelters
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us