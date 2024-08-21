South Bay

Join Us for Clear the Shelters: A Family-Friendly Adoption Event at County of Santa Clara Animal Services in San Martin

Saturday, August 24, 10 AM - 2 PM

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are excited to invite you to participate in the Clear the Shelters campaign from August 10 to September 10. Don't miss our special adoption event on August 24 at County of Santa Clara Animal Services!

Event Highlights:

  • Free Adoptions: All animals will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.
  • Fun for All: Enjoy music, food, and a variety of activities! You don't need to adopt a pet to join the festivities—everyone is welcome to this free community celebration.

Event Details:

  • Date: August 24
  • Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Location: 12425 Monterey Hwy, San Martin

Local Vendors:

  • Cassidy Handmade Crafts
  • The Black Family Shoppe of Extraordinary Things
  • Sarah Sews Crafts
  • CG19 by Sumayya Nausheen
  • Paint'n With Friends
  • Jaden’s Kettle Corn
  • Paleteria San Jose
  • Floralei’s
  • To Good Days
  • Mike & Niki's Honey Co
  • Juupeez
  • The Crafty Ponie
  • Oceanic Luminescence
  • Canine Higher Learning
  • Wicked Whims Company
  • Treats by Rumi
  • Fiesta Paws
  • The Knotty Corgi
  • Franci Cakes

Come out and find your new furry friend or simply enjoy a day of fun with the community. We look forward to seeing you there!

