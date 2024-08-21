Join Us for Clear the Shelters: A Family-Friendly Adoption Event at County of Santa Clara Animal Services in San Martin

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are excited to invite you to participate in the Clear the Shelters campaign from August 10 to September 10. Don't miss our special adoption event on August 24 at County of Santa Clara Animal Services!

Event Highlights:

Free Adoptions: All animals will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

All animals will be vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped. Fun for All: Enjoy music, food, and a variety of activities! You don't need to adopt a pet to join the festivities—everyone is welcome to this free community celebration.

Event Details:

Date: August 24

August 24 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Location: 12425 Monterey Hwy, San Martin

Local Vendors:

Cassidy Handmade Crafts

The Black Family Shoppe of Extraordinary Things

Sarah Sews Crafts

CG19 by Sumayya Nausheen

Paint'n With Friends

Jaden’s Kettle Corn

Paleteria San Jose

Floralei’s

To Good Days

Mike & Niki's Honey Co

Juupeez

The Crafty Ponie

Oceanic Luminescence

Canine Higher Learning

Wicked Whims Company

Treats by Rumi

Fiesta Paws

The Knotty Corgi

Franci Cakes

Come out and find your new furry friend or simply enjoy a day of fun with the community. We look forward to seeing you there!