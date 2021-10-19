100 Days to the Beijing Winter Olympics

NBC Bay Area will host an event to celebrate 100 days until the start of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Union Square Ice Rink in San Francisco.

The event will be streamed live on nbcbayarea.com.

NBC Bay Area anchor Janelle Wang will emcee the ceremony to honor local heroes who have shown exceptional courage and strength during the past year to help Chinatown and the greater community with essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing safety for the elderly.

The media event marks 100 days until the start of the Beijing Olympics and is hosted by NBC Bay Area to inform the public of the much-anticipated Winter Olympics. The location was selected for its proximity to Chinatown and for the opportunity to showcase Winter Olympic alumni, community heroes, figure skaters and cultural performances.

The event will also feature a performance by the Yerba Buena Figure Skating team and "LionDanceME," a traditional Chinese lion dance troupe.

The ceremony will include remarks from Supervisor Aaron Peskin, representing District 3, which includes Chinatown, Fisherman's Wharf, and Union Square, CA State Assemblymembers Phil Ting and David Chiu, and San Francisco Chamber of Commerce president Rodney Fong, whose family has deep roots in Chinatown and Fisherman’s Wharf.

The media event is not open to the public.

