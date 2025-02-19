10th Annual Purple Ribbon Awards Dinner

The Lupus Foundation of Northern California invites you to a special evening celebrating those who make a difference in the lupus community at the 10th Annual Purple Ribbon Awards.

Since 2005, this event has honored individuals who support the foundation’s mission of Improving Lives Impacted by Lupus, bringing together patients, advocates, and supporters to raise awareness about this chronic disease.

This year’s event will take place at the Orchard Banquet Room at the Campbell Community Center, where guests will enjoy an evening filled with inspiring stories, a keynote speaker, a live and silent auction, and the official awards presentation recognizing outstanding contributions to the lupus community. The evening will also feature Amber Shepherd, the 2025 Face of Lupus, who has been an active mentor and advocate since her diagnosis in 2013.

Tickets are $180 per person and include dinner, wine, and a champagne welcome reception. Proceeds from the event help fund essential lupus programs, advocacy efforts, and patient support services. The Lupus Foundation of Northern California, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, has been serving the lupus community for 47 years, providing resources, education, and support to patients across the region.

We look forward to celebrating this milestone event and recognizing the resilience of those living with lupus. Join us for an unforgettable night in support of a meaningful cause.

When: Saturday, March 15th from 5PM-9PM

Where: Orchard Banquet Room | Campbell Community Center

For more details and to support the cause, visit HERE.