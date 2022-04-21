11th Annual Dreammakers and Risktakers

The 2022 Dreammakers and Risktakers celebration will be live this year as we gather to salute student innovators whose ideas hold the promise to change the world.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre joins Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group to showcase the bravery and talent of our next-generation workforce.

Join us to salute students from all of the Tri-Valley school systems and Las Positas College, who are innovating the future as they fearlessly pursue their dreams.

When: May 5 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

Where: Palm Event Center

1184 Vineyard Avenue

Pleasanton, CA 94566 United States

For tickets and registration visit: https://innovationtrivalley.org/