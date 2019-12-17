2020 Black College Awareness Fair

The 30th Annual Black College Awareness fair is taking place on January 25, 2020 and is presented by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated-Rho Delta Omega Chapter and The Ivy & Pearls Foundation. Attendees have the chance to meet representatives from HBCU’s, local colleges and universities, attend workshops on college prep and financial aid, listen to panel discussions of recent college graduates, participate in career “Table Talks”, join #CAP to receive ongoing support and resources for college admission, and more. This event is free to all and middle schools, high schoolers, teachers, counselors, parents, guardians, and chaperones are welcome. Don’t miss the chance to be eligible for the HBCU College Tour Scholarship drawing that is happening at the fair. Register online today.



For more information, click here.



WHEN: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 10AM-3PM



WHERE: NASA Ames Conference Center-Building 152, 200 Dailey Drive, Mountain View

