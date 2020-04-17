Cherry Blossom Festival

2020 Northern California Cherry Blossom Virtual Festival

April 18-19, 12-4PM

We invite you to not just shelter in place but to “blossom in place” together with us at the first ever 2020 Northern California Cherry Blossom Virtual Festival to be held April 18-19 from 12-4:30p.

You will see performers like Shamisen(Japanese Guitar), Japanese Caligraphy, Japanese Dance, Queen Program, Japanese Tea Demonstration and Japanese Sweet making and others.

Also, feature is a virtual marketplace highlighting our incredibly talented arts and crafts vendors on their website: nccbf.org. The artisans who attend the live festival are small businesses that rely on festivals and events like this Cherry Blossom Festival to sustain their livelihood, and the festival wanted to give back to them by creating this virtual marketplace.

To view the virtual festival schedule, click here.

To view the event live on Facebook, click here.

To view the event live on their website, click here.

WHEN: April 18-19, 12-4PM

This article tagged under:

Cherry Blossom FestivalVirtual
