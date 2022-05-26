The Alameda County Fair returns this Summer for nineteen days of all your Fair favorite fun. Experience the Fair like never before with new events, new rides and new Fair food experiences. Bringing back a full line-up of concerts and live horse racing along with so many of your Fair favorites.

In addition to its exciting nightly concerts, the Alameda County Fair will also bring back many of the beloved Fair attractions such as thrilling carnival rides and games, live horse racing, freestyle motocross, jousting shows, animals and competitive displays, Kids Park and STEAM activities, petting zoo, and the world’s best Fair foods. New this year, there will also be a nightly

Drone show over the Stella Artois Grandstand. Concert tickets go on sale April 22 at 10am and additional updates and details about this summer’s Fair may be found at alamedacountyfair.com.



2022 Alameda County Fair Information

Dates: June 17-July 10 (Closed Mondays & Tuesdays but will be open on July 4)

Hours: 11am-11pm daily (except July 4, see website for updated hours)

Carnival Hours: Wed-Thurs 12pm to closing, Fri-Sun 11am to closing, July 4 (11am-8pm)

Horse Racing: Every Friday through Sunday, Plus July 4



Concerts: 8pm-9:15pm nightly

• Friday, June 17: Ginuwine

• Saturday, June 18: Neon Trees

• Sunday, June 19: L.A.Vation - The World’s Greatest Tribute to U2

• Wednesday, June 22: 38 Special

• Thursday, June 23: Stealin’ Chicago (Chicago Tribute)

• Friday, June 24: Clay Walker

• Saturday, June 25: Mustache Harbor (Hardcore Soft Rock)

• Sunday, June 26: Purple Reign – The Prince Tribute Show

• Wednesday: June 29: Coming Soon!

• Thursday, June 30: Sheila E.

• Friday, July 1: Everlast

• Saturday, July 2: Coming Soon!

• Sunday, July 3: BB King Experience

• Monday, July 4: NO CONCERT

• Wednesday, July 6: Great White

• Thursday, July 7: Blue Oyster Cult

• Friday, July 8: ConFunkShun

• Saturday, July 9: Bonfire (AC/DC Tribute)

• Sunday, July 10: Banda Machos

Special Early Bird Pricing (until 4/30/22):

• General (13-61) -- $15

• Seniors (62+) -- $13

• Kids (6-12) -- $13

• General Parking -- $13

• Unlimited Carnival Wristbands -- $28 (Valid any one day of the Fair)

• Fair Season Pass PREMIUM (admission for all 19 days with PARKING, plus concert & event

discounts) -- $90

• Season Pass (admission for all 19 days, plus concert & event discounts) -- $45



Special Early Advance Pricing (until 6/16/22):

• General (13-61) -- $17

• Seniors (62+) -- $14

• Kids (6-12) -- $14

• General Parking -- $14

• Unlimited Carnival Wristbands -- $28 (Valid any one day of the Fair)

• Fair Season Pass PREMIUM (admission for all 19 days with PARKING, plus concert & event

discounts) -- $90

• Season Pass (admission for all 19 days, plus concert & event discounts) -- $45



Regular Gate Admission*:

• General (13-61) -- $18

• Seniors (62+) -- $15

• Kids (6-12) -- $15

• Children under 6 -- FREE

• General Parking -- $15

• Unlimited Carnival wristbands -- Wed-Thurs $35, Fri-Sun & July 4, $40 – valid any one day of Fair

• Sky Ride -- $6 unlimited rides any one day of Fair



Promotions and Special Days

• Father’s Day: Sunday, June 19 -- Dads FREE, UNTIL 3pm

• Pet Food Drive June 22 -- Bring new, unopened pet food items to benefit Valley Humane Society

and receive FREE admission & $1 rides, UNTIL 5pm

• Senior Day: Friday, June 25 (62+ Free Admission Until 5pm)

• First Responder’s Day: July 4 -- Free admission with ID Until 3pm

• $2 Fair Food Bites (Every Thursday Until 5pm): Select fun-sized Fair treats just $2 each

• Military Appreciation: Every Day -- One FREE Fair admission with valid Military ID, ALL DAY, EVERYDAY

For more information and for tickets visit: alamedacountyfair.com