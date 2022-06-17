2022 Kiwanis-Danville 4th of July Parade

The Kiwanis-Danville Parade will take place on Monday, July 4th, 2022 from 9am-noon in downtown Danville, California.

This year's parade theme is Celebrating our local Olympians to recognize our local community members who have taken part in the Olympic movement.

The Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley has organized and conducted the annual Kiwanis 4th of July Parade in partnership with the Town of Danville since 1975. The parade attracts 30,000-40,000 spectators each year and is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate America's birth.

Date & Time

The parade will begin at 9:00am on the morning of Monday, July 4th, 2022, and will run 2.5-3 hours.

Location

The Parade will take place along Hartz Avenue and San Ramon Valley Boulevard from approximately 9am to noon, starting at San Ramon Valley High School at Railroad Avenue. To improve logistic management, the Parade route will be modified to end at Town and Country Drive. This adjustment will allow for a simplified street closure which improves logistic management for the Town and Kiwanis, and allows employees, customers, and residents to easily access neighborhood shopping centers and homes off Boone Court. The parade can be seen from either side of the street and there is always plenty of room for everyone!

For more information visit: www.srvkiwanis.org