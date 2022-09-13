The MORE THAN PINK Walk is Komen’s signature fundraising event. It’s a day where we can put aside everything else in our lives and share our stories, our laughter, and our tears to raise money that saves lives while we celebrate survivors, those living with breast cancer, and honor loved ones lost.

Join NBC Bay Area's Audrey Asistio on Sunday, October 2, 2022, for the 2022 2022 Komen San Francisco Bay Area More Than Pink Walk. Walk for the people who can't: For those too weakened by treatment to join. For those who are suffering. For those we have lost. Together we will fight back against breast cancer.

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 9:30 a.m.

Where: San Francisco Zoo and Gardens

Sloat Blvd and Upper Great Hwy

San Francisco CA

To register visit: www.komen.org/sanfranciscowalk