The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on October 14th at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. Come together for an inspiring community event that celebrates commitment to ending the disease and fights for a different future.

Register for your local walk, start fundraising and sharing, and join on Walk day.

WHEN: Saturday, October 14th at 9:30 AM

WHERE: Lake Cunningham Park (2305 S White Rd, San Jose, CA)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

To register and learn more, please click here.