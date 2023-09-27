The 20th Annual Olive Festival will take place Saturday, October 7th and Sunday, October 8th from 10 AM to 5 PM. Enjoy food, live music, entertainment, arts and crafts, activities for children, and artisan vendors. Artisan vendors will range from olive oil and olive wood products to gourmet and specialty foods. The festival is open to all ages and is a free event.

WHEN: Saturday, October 7th and Sunday, October 8th from 10 AM to 5 PM

WHERE: Behind Historic Old Mission San Jose (43300 Mission Blvd, Fremont, CA)

Enter the Festival by parking on Mission Blvd and walking through either Bicentennial Plaza or the St. Joseph Church parking lot. The festival is located in the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose Olive Grove.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information, please click here.