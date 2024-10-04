25th Anniversary Brunch Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley

The 25th Anniversary Brunch of the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley is a celebration of the organization’s journey, honoring its past, embracing the present, and paving the way for the future.

This milestone reflects the highs and lows experienced along the way and acknowledges the dedication of those who have built and shaped the coalition over the years. It is a testament to the power of community and the impact of collective efforts.

The event will feature Sindy Marisol Benavides as the keynote speaker. As the President and CEO of Latino Victory, Sindy is a national civil rights leader dedicated to uplifting vulnerable communities and building Latino political power at the local, state, and federal levels.

By celebrating this occasion, the coalition continues to inspire and prepare for the future. It embodies the essence of collective strength and progress, fostering inherent leadership and driving change within communities.

When: Sunday, November 10th from 11AM-2PM

Where: Signia by Hilton, San Jose - 170 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113

For more information, please click HERE.