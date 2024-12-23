26th Annual Fantasy of Lights

Open from December 10th through January 5th, Fantasy of Lights is Northern California's largest drive-thru Holiday Light Show! With over 50 sparkling light displays, Fantasy of Lights is a cherished holiday tradition. Enjoy 1.5 miles of large, animated displays from the warmth of your vehicle. Fantasy of Lights is celebrating its 25th year and takes place at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos.

The drive-thru is open from 6 to 10 PM, and tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 10 - Thursday, January 5, 6:00 - 10:00pm

(closed December 25, 31, and January 1)

WHERE: Vasona Lake County Park (333 Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.