27th Annual Mexica New Year 2025

The 27th Annual Mexica New Year will take place from March 14-16, 2025, bringing together culture, tradition, and community for a weekend of celebration. Hosted by Calpulli Tonalehqueh, this event is recognized as the largest Azteca Mexica New Year Ceremony & Celebration in the nation.

The gathering honors Ancestors, the Aztec Calendar, and cultural traditions through a series of immersive experiences. Attendees can witness Native traditional dancers, participate in a sunrise ceremony, explore an arts and crafts market, and enjoy authentic food from local vendors.

The Traditional Tianguiz (market) will feature over 80 Native artists and brands from across North America. This highly anticipated marketplace showcases handcrafted jewelry, art, apparel, and cultural goods, each reflecting the craftsmanship and heritage of Indigenous cultures. People travel from near and far to shop, trade, and support Indigenous artisans.

The Mexica New Year celebration is an opportunity to honor traditions, support Indigenous artists, and invest in the Native economy. Whether attending for the cultural performances, the marketplace, or the sense of community, this event offers a meaningful way to connect with and celebrate Indigenous heritage.

When: Friday, March 14th - Sunday, March 16th

Where: Emma Pursch Park | 647 S King Road, San Jose, CA

For more information, please visit HERE.