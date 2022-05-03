Are you a Bay Area senior age 55+ looking to improve your health and wellness? Join us on Saturday, May 14 for a free community health event in San Francisco!

Services will be provided by students and faculty volunteers from University of the Pacific’s audiology, dentistry, nutrition, physical therapy and social work programs, and UC Berkeley School of Optometry.

FREE HEALTH AND WELLNESS SERVICES

Hearing screenings

Vision screenings

Balance and flexibility

Blood glucose testing

Blood pressure testing

Dental health screenings

Fall prevention

Oral cancer and denture screenings

Nutrition counseling

Medical and dental care resources

Complimentary refreshments, health goody bag and more!

When:

Saturday, May 14, 2022

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Where:

University of the Pacific’s Dugoni School of Dentistry

155 Fifth Street (at Minna)

San Francisco, CA 94103

Location is accessible by Muni, BART and Caltrain. Nearest parking is at Fifth and Mission/Yerba Buena Garage. The clinic is wheelchair accessible.

The event is first come, first served. Masks required for all participants. If questions, please email pr@pacific.edu

Event Link: https://dental.pacific.edu/event/27th-annual-senior-smiles-and-wellness-health-fair