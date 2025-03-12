30th Annual Senior Smiles and Wellness Health Fair

Are you a Bay Area senior age 55+ looking to improve your health and wellness? Visit University of the Pacific for a free community health event!
Services will be provided by students and faculty from University of the Pacific’s dentistry, audiology, physical therapy programs and other partners.
FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS AND WELLNESS SERVICES
- Dental health screenings
- Hearing exams
- Diabetes screenings
- Blood pressure testing
- Balance, flexibility and core strength
- Fall prevention tips
- Oral cancer and denture screenings
- Nutrition counseling
- Medical and dental care community resources
- Free health goody bags and more!
When: Saturday, April 26th from 10AM-1PM
Where: University of the Pacific’s Dugoni School of Dentistry | 155 5th Street San Francisco, CA 94103
For more information, please visit HERE.
