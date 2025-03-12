Community

30th Annual Senior Smiles and Wellness Health Fair

Saturday, April 26th from 10AM-1PM

By Claire Southgate

Are you a Bay Area senior age 55+ looking to improve your health and wellness? Visit University of the Pacific for a free community health event!

Services will be provided by students and faculty from University of the Pacific’s dentistry, audiology, physical therapy programs and other partners.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS AND WELLNESS SERVICES

  • Dental health screenings
  • Hearing exams
  • Diabetes screenings
  • Blood pressure testing
  • Balance, flexibility and core strength
  • Fall prevention tips
  • Oral cancer and denture screenings
  • Nutrition counseling
  • Medical and dental care community resources
  • Free health goody bags and more!

When: Saturday, April 26th from 10AM-1PM

Where: University of the Pacific’s Dugoni School of Dentistry | 155 5th Street San Francisco, CA 94103

For more information, please visit HERE.

Community

local impact grants 3 hours ago

Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48's Local Grants Program Returns to Provide More Than $227,000 to Nonprofits in 2025

Education Feb 5

AACI and NBC Bay Area Host the 30th Annual Growing up in America Contest

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CommunitySan FranciscoHealth & WellnessSouth San FranciscoMedicine
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us