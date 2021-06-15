Join NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington at the 40th Annual Juneteenth in the Park Festival on Saturday, June 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

Click here for tickets to the Juneteenth in the Park Festival

The festival celebrates African American heritage, immerses the community at large in Black culture, and provides exposure for and awareness of local food vendors, artists, musicians, businesses, and community services. Grammy-nominated, gospel hour headliner Le’Andria Johnson will co-host the event.

Every year at the Juneteenth Festival, the African American Community Services Agency recognizes the skills, leadership, advocacy, impact, and dedication of exceptional members of the community. This year, the AACSA would like to recognize the following individuals, non-profit organizations, and businesses for their contributions – Community Impact Award: COVID-19 Black Team (Ujima Adult & Family Services, Roots Community Health Center, Unity Care, AACSA) & Andre Chapman; Leader of the Year: Dr. Shirley Anne Webber; Small Black Business Award: Part of the Culture; and Advocate of the Year: Mohammed Fofana.

In order to provide and accommodate for the safety and comfortability of all guests, capacity is reduced to 1,500 attendees. Masks will be required of all attendees while on Festival grounds.

Tickets for the Juneteenth in the Park Festival are available for purchase online at www.bayareajuneteenth.org, by visiting the African American Community Service Agency at 304 N. 6th Street, San Jose, CA 95112, or by phone at (408) 292-3157.