NBC Bay Area anchor, Marcus Washington, will be the Emcee for the 40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon in San Jose! A community event since 1980, the Annual Martin Luther King Luncheon has been an important part of the celebration of the Martin Luther King holiday. The MLK Luncheon unites a combination of community and trade organizations, corporations, philanthropists, and students for a one-of-a-kind affair. In addition to the highly marketable opportunities in our Program Guide and Exhibitor Space, the MLK Luncheon provides an array of cultural and civic pride in the Silicon Valley.

Now in its 40th year, the MLK Luncheon has grown into one of the must-attend events for the observation of the holiday. Originally organized by five IBM employees, the luncheon itself has grown from being attended by its original five founders to a crowd that has exceeded over 600 people.

Now hosted by the African American Community Service Agency, the proceeds raised from the Dr. Martin Luther King Luncheon go towards our programs, services and operations such as the AACSA Leadership Academy, STEAM on Saturday Program, Senior Citizens Connected and our various Youth and Senior Citizen Holiday Programs.

WHEN: Monday, January 20, 2020, 12:00PM–2:00PM

WHERE: Holiday Inn San Jose - Silicon Valley, 1350 North 1st Street, San Jose