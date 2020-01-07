The Junior League of San Jose (JLSJ) is excited to host the 51st Annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Villa Ragusa in Downtown Campbell. Join NBC Bay Area weekend morning weather anchor, Vianey Arana, as she emcees The Volunteer Recognition Luncheon. It celebrates voluntarism while recognizing individuals in the community who have generously given their time, energy and skills to improve the lives of others.

The JLSJ have reached out to the larger Santa Clara County area and called for nominations of individuals who have made a positive impact on the schools, agencies and organizations that serve our community. A panel of judges will consider the following factors in selecting outstanding volunteers:

TIME AND IMPACT

INITIATIVE

CREATIVITY

LEADERSHIP

EFFECTIVENESS

OVERALL ACTIVITIES

All nominees will be recognized at VRL and will receive a “Certificate of Appreciation.” Ten of the nominees will receive special recognition for their outstanding volunteer efforts and be recognized at the event with a professionally produced video, an elegant etched Tiffany & Co. Crystal Bowl and a $500 stipend for their nominating agency. In addition, one individual will be honored with the “Voluntarism at its Best” award, and his or her nominating agency will receive an additional $1,000 stipend.

To register and buy a ticket or become a sponsor, click here.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11:30AM-2:00PM