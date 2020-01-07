Volunteer

51st Annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

The Junior League of San Jose (JLSJ) is excited to host the 51st Annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Villa Ragusa in Downtown Campbell. Join NBC Bay Area weekend morning weather anchor, Vianey Arana, as she emcees The Volunteer Recognition Luncheon. It celebrates voluntarism while recognizing individuals in the community who have generously given their time, energy and skills to improve the lives of others. 

The JLSJ have reached out to the larger Santa Clara County area and called for nominations of individuals who have made a positive impact on the schools, agencies and organizations that serve our community. A panel of judges will consider the following factors in selecting outstanding volunteers:  

  • TIME AND IMPACT
  • INITIATIVE 
  • CREATIVITY
  • LEADERSHIP
  • EFFECTIVENESS
  • OVERALL ACTIVITIES 

All nominees will be recognized at VRL and will receive a “Certificate of Appreciation.” Ten of the nominees will receive special recognition for their outstanding volunteer efforts and be recognized at the event with a professionally produced video, an elegant etched Tiffany & Co. Crystal Bowl and a $500 stipend for their nominating agency. In addition, one individual will be honored with the “Voluntarism at its Best” award, and his or her nominating agency will receive an additional $1,000 stipend.

Community

project innovation Jan 2

2019 Project Innovation Grant Winners

luncheon Jan 3

40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon

To register and buy a ticket or become a sponsor, click here.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 11:30AM-2:00PM

This article tagged under:

Volunteer
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us