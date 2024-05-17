The Philippine Cultural Committee will host Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon, the annual festival celebration of Filipino heritage and history at Mare Island Coal Sheds. This year's theme is "Weaving Generations of Filipino Culture and Traditions," and the celebration will feature Pista's first-ever Filipino fashion show. Gracing Pista's catwalk is Narda's Handwoven Arts & Crafts, which has previously been featured at New York's Couture Fashion Week, and other designers including Lola Weavers, Pineapple Industries, La Union, Barong Barkada, and Vallejo's own Barong and Formal.

A DJ showcase will headline the concert stage, and Filipino DJs who have made significant contributions to hip-hop and the DJ industry in the Bay Area will transport the audience on a trip from the 1980s all the way back to the present. Headliner and world champion DJ Shortkut will be part of the lineup, along with many other talented DJs.

The Cultural Pavilion will feature weaving demonstrations, Philippine script and Filipino tattoo artists, heirloom bead workshops, history panels, and children's activities. There will be an abundance of Filipino food trucks and vendors, and Mare Island Brewery will debut its special edition Pista Pilsner.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1st from 11 AM to 6 PM

WHERE: Mare Island Coal Shed (850 Nimitz Avenue, Vallejo, CA)

For more information, please click here.