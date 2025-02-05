AACI and NBC Bay Area Host the 30th Annual Growing up in America Contest

NBC Bay Area and AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement) are proud to host the 30th annual Growing Up in America (GUA) contest, an art, essay, and video competition for K-12 students across the Bay Area. This long-standing initiative provides young people with a platform to creatively express their cultural identity, personal experiences, and perspectives on growing up in diverse communities.

This year’s theme, Facing My Fears, encourages students to reflect on their experiences with fear—how it can be both a challenge and an opportunity for growth. Participants are invited to share stories about resilience, bravery, and overcoming obstacles.

Contest Details

Who Can Enter: Open to students in grades K-12 who live or attend school in the nine Bay Area counties.

Submission Period: March 1 - Submissions open, March 15 - Deadline to submit, May 1 - Winners announced.

Prizes: Grand Prize: $1,000 (Lance Lew Grand Prize Winner), Best in Class: Nine winners will receive $500 each, Honorable Mentions: Ten students will receive recognition.

Winning entries will be showcased on the AACI website and be featured on NBC Bay Area.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit HERE.