AACI Holiday Drive 2021

Donate now through Dec. 15, 2021 to bring holiday cheer to children in low-income communities

Join NBC Bay Area and AACI in sharing hope this holiday season. AACI is collecting gift cards and funds through Dec. 15, 2021, to provide gift cards to children of its most under-served clients, including children of domestic violence survivors and refugees. Every $25 will provide a child with a gift card to buy the gift of their choice this holiday season.

Click here to donate and learn more about AACI's Holiday Drive.

This year, there are over 700 children on AACI's list and donations can help ensure that every child receives a gift this holiday season. Consider donating to bring holiday cheer to low-income families in the Bay Area community.

AACI is also accepting $25 Target or Amazon gift cards through Dec. 15.

Click here to donate and learn more.

Questions? Email development@aaci.org

