AACI’s Doors Are Open for Essential Health Services

AACI has quickly mobilized, and are writing to let the community know the essential services they are continuing to provide at our Moorpark location even during the shelter in place order:

Health Center is providing medical care and screening for patients.

for patients. Behavioral Health is providing counseling and support to clients using telehealth and phone visits when possible.

to clients using telehealth and phone visits when possible. Asian Women's Home, their program for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, continues to shelter and support survivors and their children.

and their children. Senior Center is serving nutritious lunches for seniors that are packed to go and delivered.

Your unwavering support has made these essential services possible. They are more concerned than ever for the well-being of vulnerable and limited English speaking clients, including isolated seniors, depressed teens, anxious parents, survivors of violence, and folks who hesitate to seek out medical care due to language barriers or lack of insurance.

At AACI, they are committed to staying present and will work through this health crisis with those who are anxious, sick, or seeking shelter from abuse. AACI staff are on the front line of this pandemic and working around the clock. Their doors remain open to the most vulnerable members of our community because of YOU!

A bright spot in this time of uncertainty has been seeing their community of supporters emerge. They are overwhelmed with gratitude by all those who have asked "How can I help?" during this crisis.

The best way you can help their vulnerable neighbors right now is to make a financial donation.

They thank you for being their partner in good times and in these difficult times as well.

To donate, click here.