Join Marcus Washington for the AACSA 43rd Annual Juneteenth in the Streets Festival Celebration. Hosted in the Sofa District of Downtown San Jose, this celebration will feature headliner Marsha Ambrosius, performances by Alabama State University and Florida A&M marching bands, unique vendors, and much more!

WHEN: Saturday, June 15th from 12 to 7 PM

WHERE: Sofa District, Downtown San Jose, CA

For more information, please click here.