Juneteenth

AACSA 43rd Annual Juneteenth in the Streets Festival Celebration

Saturday, June 15th from 12 to 7 PM

Join Marcus Washington for the AACSA 43rd Annual Juneteenth in the Streets Festival Celebration. Hosted in the Sofa District of Downtown San Jose, this celebration will feature headliner Marsha Ambrosius, performances by Alabama State University and Florida A&M marching bands, unique vendors, and much more!

WHEN: Saturday, June 15th from 12 to 7 PM

WHERE: Sofa District, Downtown San Jose, CA

For more information, please click here.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Juneteenth
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us