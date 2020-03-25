The mission of The Greyhound Project is to promote the welfare and adoption of greyhounds by providing support and information to adoption organizations, adopters, and the public.

April is National Adopt-a-Greyhound Month and there is an urgent need to place retired greyhounds into loving homes.

Only 16 greyhound racing tracks across six states remain in the U.S. Facing a continuing decline in track attendance, the number of gentle greyhounds in need of homes makes April’s National Adopt-a-Greyhound month more important than ever. These wonderful, elegant dogs are being cared for by adoption groups across the country as they wait to be adopted into permanent homes. The Greyhound Project is spreading the message of greyhound adoption awareness to ensure that 100 percent of these greyhounds find caring homes.

The Greyhound Project works to support over 300 greyhound adoption groups around the world. In addition to promoting National Adopt-a-Greyhound Month, the charity publishes wall and desk calendars for adoption groups to resell and maintains an international directory of adoption organizations.

For more information, click here.