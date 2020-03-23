Every morning, dozens of trucks arrive at ACCFB’s Oakland warehouse. They’re filled with fresh fruit, veggies, milk, eggs, bread and much more. By the end of the day, thousands of pounds of food will leave their doors and fill tables and cupboards in our community.

How do they do it?

They partner with more than 200 food pantries, hot-meal programs, senior centers and other non-profits to distribute millions of pounds of food every year. Each of their “partner agencies,” as they’re called, has its own mission, tailoring their services to meet the unique needs of the community. Addressing the immediate nutritional needs of children, adults and seniors is core to their mission, and few organizations meet those needs as efficiently as they do.

To find a location to pick up groceries or a hot meal, community members can call the helpline at 1-510-635-3663 or visit FoodNow.net or ComindaAhora.net.

Please consider making a cash donation to ACCFB, as that is their primary need. Funding is critical to increase food purchasing and to build new distributions. Donate.accfb.org

Please continuously check the website for volunteer openings. https://www.accfb.org/get-involved/volunteer/

Alameda County Community Food Bank - accfb.org

7900 Edgewater Dr., Oakland, CA 94614

Need Food Now? 510-635-3663

Helpline 800-870-FOOD

Donate-ACCFB PO Box2599, Oakland, CA 94614