Alameda County

Alameda County Fair Blood Drive

Donate Today!

By Amelia Lee

The Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton is partnered with the American Red Cross to help with the urgent need for blood & platelets. If you donate blood in Alameda County now through May 31, you’ll receive a free general fair admission ticket to use at the Alameda County Fair between June 16th and July 13th. Register with the red cross to donate blood today.

When: Ends on May 31st
Where: Alameda County

The American Red Cross also accepts donations at locations across the Bay Area. See the American Red Cross site for other giveaway opportunities. 

To schedule a donation time, please click here.

