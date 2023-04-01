Alameda County Fair Blood Drive

The Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton is partnered with the American Red Cross to help with the urgent need for blood & platelets. If you donate blood in Alameda County now through May 31, you’ll receive a free general fair admission ticket to use at the Alameda County Fair between June 16th and July 13th. Register with the red cross to donate blood today.

When: Ends on May 31st

Where: Alameda County

The American Red Cross also accepts donations at locations across the Bay Area. See the American Red Cross site for other giveaway opportunities.

To schedule a donation time, please click here.