American Cancer Society's Grand View League Design & Discovery

Join Laura Garcia at the American Cancer Society's Grand View League Design and Discovery event. The event's research speaker will be Dr. George Fisher, MD, PhD, the Colleen G. Haas Professor of Medicine from Stanford Medical School. The Grand View League is dedicated to funding transformative research grants, and this event reaffirms the American Cancer Society's unwavering dedication to crucial cancer research.

WHEN: Thursday, November 9th from 10 AM to 3 PM

WHERE: La Rinconada Country Club (14595 Clearview Dr, Los Gatos, CA)