American Cancer Society

American Cancer Society's Grand View League Design & Discovery

Thursday, November 9th from 10 AM to 3 PM

Join Laura Garcia at the American Cancer Society's Grand View League Design and Discovery event. The event's research speaker will be Dr. George Fisher, MD, PhD, the Colleen G. Haas Professor of Medicine from Stanford Medical School. The Grand View League is dedicated to funding transformative research grants, and this event reaffirms the American Cancer Society's unwavering dedication to crucial cancer research.

WHEN: Thursday, November 9th from 10 AM to 3 PM

WHERE: La Rinconada Country Club (14595 Clearview Dr, Los Gatos, CA)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

American Cancer SocietyGrand View League
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us