Annual Sunflower Hill Mardi Gras Fundraising Gala 2025

NBC Bay Area's meteorologist Kari Hall will emcee the annual Sunflower Hill Mardi Gras Gala, set for Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Shannon Community Center in Dublin.
The Mardi Gras–themed evening will feature music, food, and festive entertainment—all in support of Sunflower Hill’s mission to create spaces where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) can live, work, and thrive. Funds raised from the gala help support affordable residential communities and enrichment programs, including the Sunflower Hill Garden at Hagemann Ranch.
When: Saturday, September 27th from 6PM to 10PM
Where: Shannon Community Center | 11600 Shannon Ave, Dublin, CA, 94568
To learn more about the event or get tickets, visit LINK.
