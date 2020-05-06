Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Every week in May, there will be a Facebook Live program to celebrate Asian Americans in food, leadership, health care, entertainment, and business. We invite you to tune-in and participate in the live program on the Facebook Group or Facebook Page.
The APA Heritage Foundation, in partnership with their Official Celebration Partners, Asian Art Museum, CAAM, and SF Public Library has compiled this online guide to help you celebrate. Stay tuned each week as we announce new content.
To visit the online guide, click here.
This week's celebration includes:
May 7: #AsianFoodCulture
Thursday, May 7, 2020
6pm-7pm
Facebook Live
Spotlight diverse Asian restaurants offering food to go as well as top Chefs cooking their favorite Asian foods.
Special guests include: Chef Martin Yan and Socola Chocolatier Wendy Lieu
To join on Facebook Live, click here.
May 8: #APAForum
Friday, May 8, 2020
4pm-5pm
Facebook Live
A community conversation with San Francisco Mayor London Breed
To join on Facebook Live, click here.
May 11-12: Watch the 'Asian Americans' Documentary Series on PBS
May 11-12, 2020
PBS stations
ASIAN AMERICANS is a production of WETA Washington, DC and the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) for PBS, in association with the Independent Television Service (ITVS), Flash Cuts and Tajima-Peña Productions. It delivers a bold perspective on history that matters today, more than ever. Tune in to the milestone series on PBS.
#AsianAmPBS #APAHM
To visit the website, click here.