Bay Area Food Banks Volunteer Guide

Food banks continue to operate as essential businesses and are struggling to meet the increased need in services because of the pandemic. Consider volunteering at your local food bank this March to make a difference in your community. The list below includes information about each food bank's specific volunteer needs and ways to get involved.

Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

Volunteer duties can include boxing and sorting food at the Concord and Fairfield warehouse locations, assisting with senior food distribution programs and helping to distribute produce in a variety of communities. The food bank is taking extra safety precautions to protect the health and safety of its volunteers and employees, including a symptom-free sign-in sheet, social distancing, required face coverings, frequent hand washing and provided disposable gloves for safe food handling.

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank needs drivers for its Pantry at Home delivery program to seniors. The new Adopt a Building program allows volunteers to sign up to deliver multiple grocery bags to folks living in the same building on an ongoing basis. The food bank also needs bilingual volunteers at its pop-up pantries, help on the shop floor, and warehouse support on weekdays.

Sign up to volunteer

All volunteers are required to complete a daily health survey, adhere to distancing guidelines at all times, and wear self-provided, face coverings that meet SFDPH standards. The food bank will provide gloves and hand sanitizer.

No walk-ins

SF: 900 Pennsylvania Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94107

Marin: 2550 Kerner Boulevard, San Rafael, CA 94901

Alameda County Community Food Bank

The Alameda County Community Food Bank serves Alameda County, including the tri-city and tri-valley area. The food bank needs weekday volunteers to pack and sort food in the main warehouse. Recurring weekly shifts for a month at a time with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. There are also openings for volunteers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at ACCBF's outdoor distribution on Oakport. Recurring weekly shifts for a month at a time.

Sign up to volunteer

No walk-ins

7900 Edgewater Dr., Oakland, 94621

Email: volunteer@accfb.org

Must pass Covid screening and daily temperature check

Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank serves Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties. The food bank has faced challenges meeting the increased need because many people have returned to work dropping the volunteer count while the number of California National Guard helping pack boxes is down to 10, compared to 40 at the start of the pandemic. The food bank needs 160 volunteers per day (800 each week).

Explore volunteer opportunities

Volunteer for a warehouse shift

Volunteer for a distribution shift

All volunteers are required to bring a face covering. Volunteers are set up six feet apart in a tent outside that allows for proper air flow.

3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Call 707-523-7900

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley serves Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. The food bank offers various volunteer opportunities including sorting food in the warehouse, distributing food to the community, delivering food to homes, volunteering regularly, helping at the office front desk, and hosting a virtual food drive.

Community Action Napa Valley

Food pantries are located in the City of Napa, Calistoga, St. Helena, Lake Berryessa, Pope Valley, Angwin, and American Canyon. Together they serve an average of more than 1,000 local households each month. Volunteers are critical to keep Community Action Napa Valley programs going and provide enrichment activities for its clients. The food bank has an ongoing need for daily volunteers at Food Bank and its Meals on Wheels programs and short-term and one-time needs at most of its other programs.