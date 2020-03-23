Food banks

Bay Area Food Banks

Below is a list of Bay Area food banks with information on service areas, donation links, food assistance, and volunteer opportunities.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Food Banks of Contra Costa & Solano

  • Service area: Contra Costa and Solano Counties
  • If you are in need of food assistance, contact the Food Bank at 1-855-309-3663 (FOOD) for help and information.
  • Contra Costa Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 4010 Nelson Ave, Concord, CA 94520, M-Thur-7A-7P, Fri 8A-3P, Sat/Sun 8A-3:30P
  • Solano Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 2339 Courage Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533, M-F 7A-3:30P, Saturdays by appointment
  • You can drop off food donations year round at either of our warehouse locations. We will weigh your donation and can provide you with a receipt on site.
  • To donate securely: Use a credit card over the phone by calling 855-309-FOOD, mail a check to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, 4010 Nelson Ave., Concord, CA 94520
  • Email: support@foodbankccs.org
  • To volunteer, click here:

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food Banks of Contra Costa & Solano

  • Service area: Contra Costa and Solano Counties
  • If you are in need of food assistance, contact the Food Bank at 1-855-309-3663 (FOOD) for help and information.
  • Contra Costa Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 4010 Nelson Ave, Concord, CA 94520
  • M-Thur-7A-7P, Fri 8A-3P, Sat/Sun 8A-3:30P
  • Solano Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 2339 Courage Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533
  • M-F 7A-3:30P, Saturdays by appointment
  • You can drop off food donations year round at either of our warehouse locations. We will weigh your donation and can provide you with a receipt on site.
  • To donate securely: Use a credit card over the phone by calling 855-309-FOOD, mail a check to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, 4010 Nelson Ave., Concord, CA 94520, Email support@foodbankccs.org
  • To volunteer, click here.
  • Website: foodbankccs.org

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

Alameda County Community Food Bank

  • Service area: To find a location to pick up groceries or a hot meal, community members can call the helpline at 1-510-635-3663 or visit FoodNow.net or ComindaAhora.net.
  • Website: accfb.org
  • How to donate: Please consider making a cash donation to ACCFB, as that is their primary need. Funding is critical to increase food purchasing and to build new distributions. Donate.accfb.org
  • How to volunteer: Please continuously check the website for volunteer openings. https://www.accfb.org/get-involved/volunteer/

This article tagged under:

Food banksdonatefood distributionbay area food banks
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us