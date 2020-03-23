Bay Area Food Banks

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
- Service area: All of Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties
- Website shfb.org
- How to get help with food: visit their website (https://www.shfb.org/get-food/) or call their Food Connection Hotline: 1-800-984-3663 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How to donate money: Donate online on their website: https://www.shfb.org/give-help/donate-funds/
- How to volunteer: Sign-up on our website: https://www.shfb.org/give-help/volunteer/
Food Banks of Contra Costa & Solano
- Service area: Contra Costa and Solano Counties
- If you are in need of food assistance, contact the Food Bank at 1-855-309-3663 (FOOD) for help and information.
- Contra Costa Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 4010 Nelson Ave, Concord, CA 94520, M-Thur-7A-7P, Fri 8A-3P, Sat/Sun 8A-3:30P
- Solano Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 2339 Courage Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533, M-F 7A-3:30P, Saturdays by appointment
- You can drop off food donations year round at either of our warehouse locations. We will weigh your donation and can provide you with a receipt on site.
- To donate securely: Use a credit card over the phone by calling 855-309-FOOD, mail a check to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, 4010 Nelson Ave., Concord, CA 94520
- Email: support@foodbankccs.org
- To volunteer, click here:
Redwood Empire Food Bank
- Service area: Sonoma County, Mendocino County, Lake County, Humboldt County, Del Norte County
- Website: refb.org
- How to get help with food: If you are in need of food assistance, visit www.getfood.refb.org for a full list of our distribution sites
- If you'd like to donate food, visit our website and click "donate" then "donate food" (https://refb.org/ways-to-give/make-donation/donate-food/) | https://refb.org/tool-kit/
- How to donate money: Go to our website and click "donate" then "donate money" (http://bit.ly/2RLMpyZ)
- How to volunteer: You can sign up online here https://refb.volunteerhub.com/ or contact volunteers@refb.org
Food Banks of Contra Costa & Solano
- Service area: Contra Costa and Solano Counties
- If you are in need of food assistance, contact the Food Bank at 1-855-309-3663 (FOOD) for help and information.
- Contra Costa Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 4010 Nelson Ave, Concord, CA 94520
- M-Thur-7A-7P, Fri 8A-3P, Sat/Sun 8A-3:30P
- Solano Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 2339 Courage Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533
- M-F 7A-3:30P, Saturdays by appointment
- You can drop off food donations year round at either of our warehouse locations. We will weigh your donation and can provide you with a receipt on site.
- To donate securely: Use a credit card over the phone by calling 855-309-FOOD, mail a check to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, 4010 Nelson Ave., Concord, CA 94520, Email support@foodbankccs.org
- To volunteer, click here.
- Website: foodbankccs.org
San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
- Service area: San Francisco and Marin Counties
- Website: www.sfmfoodbank.org
- How to get help with food: Dial 211, or go to sfmfoodbank.org/Find-Food
- How to donate money: www.sfmfoodbank.org
- How to volunteer: www.sfmfoodbank.org
- They have several Spanish and Cantonese speaking staff
Alameda County Community Food Bank
- Service area: To find a location to pick up groceries or a hot meal, community members can call the helpline at 1-510-635-3663 or visit FoodNow.net or ComindaAhora.net.
- Website: accfb.org
- How to donate: Please consider making a cash donation to ACCFB, as that is their primary need. Funding is critical to increase food purchasing and to build new distributions. Donate.accfb.org
- How to volunteer: Please continuously check the website for volunteer openings. https://www.accfb.org/get-involved/volunteer/