Bay Area Holiday Resource Guide

This year has been an especially difficult one for everyone, even moreso during the holidays. Now, more than ever, organizations around the Bay Area are ramping up their efforts to provide help to anyone who is struggling during these difficult times. Below, we've assembled a list of resources where you can get the help you need, or donate and give back to your own community. This is a working list which we will continue to update throughout this holiday season and beyond. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, email us here.

Helps San Francisco families achieve economic self-sufficiency through occupational training and employment opportunities.

Helps working families, seniors, people with limited incomes, as well as those with emergency and on-going needs in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and surrounding areas.

Provides holiday gifts to Bay Area children, families and seniors from low-income households.

The center has a multitude of services available for San Franciscans, from daily free meals, to childcare, crisis intervention and more.

Assistance for seniors, disabled, families, parents and adults in Marin, Sonoma and San Francisco counties as well as parts of the Peninsula. Food banks available. If you or someone you care about needs help, you can call their critical help line at 415-449-3700.

Prepares and delivers nutritious meals to ensure no homebound senior goes hungry.

Prepares life-sustaining meals for people fighting illness and coping with the challenges of aging in San Francisco and Oakland.

Provides a variety of resources for seniors, families, children and addicts throughout the Bay Area. Visit your local Salvation Army for more information.

Provides food, medical services, shelter, counseling and referral services.

Toy donations are accepted throughout the year at any San Francisco firehouse. For more information, or to make a donation, call (415)777-0440.

Addresses the issue of food insecurity by providing groceries to South Bay residents.

Provides safety net services for folks experiencing homelessness, struggling financially or living on the margins.

Their COVID-19 relief fund includes rental assistance, cash assistance, motel vouchers, groceries and childcare.