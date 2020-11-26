Bay Area Holiday Resource Guide

This year has been an especially difficult one for everyone, even moreso during the holidays. Now, more than ever, organizations around the Bay Area are ramping up their efforts to provide help to anyone who is struggling during these difficult times. Below, we've assembled a list of resources where you can get the help you need, or donate and give back to your own community. This is a working list which we will continue to update throughout this holiday season and beyond. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, email us here.

Arriba Juntos

Helps San Francisco families achieve economic self-sufficiency through occupational training and employment opportunities.

Ecumenical Hunger Helpers

Helps working families, seniors, people with limited incomes, as well as those with emergency and on-going needs in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and surrounding areas. 

Family Giving Tree

Provides holiday gifts to Bay Area children, families and seniors from low-income households. 

GLIDE 

The center has a multitude of services available for San Franciscans, from daily free meals, to childcare, crisis intervention and more.  

Jewish Family and Children’s Services

Assistance for seniors, disabled, families, parents and adults in Marin, Sonoma and San Francisco counties as well as parts of the Peninsula.  Food banks available. If you or someone you care about needs help, you can call their critical help line at 415-449-3700.

Meals on Wheels San Francisco

Prepares and delivers nutritious meals to ensure no homebound senior goes hungry. 

Project Open Hand

Prepares life-sustaining meals for people fighting illness and coping with the challenges of aging in San Francisco and Oakland.

Salvation Army

Provides a variety of resources for seniors, families, children and addicts throughout the Bay Area.  Visit your local Salvation Army for more information.

Samaritan House San Mateo

Provides food, medical services, shelter, counseling and referral services.

San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program

Toy donations are accepted throughout the year at any San Francisco firehouse.  For more information, or to make a donation, call (415)777-0440.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

Addresses the issue of food insecurity by providing groceries to South Bay residents.

St. Vincent de Paul

Provides safety net services for folks experiencing homelessness, struggling financially or living on the margins.

United Way of the Bay Area

Their COVID-19 relief fund includes rental assistance, cash assistance, motel vouchers, groceries and childcare.  

